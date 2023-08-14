2ABCT Soldiers Demonstrate U.S.-led Training to U.S. Congressmen

U.S. Army Col. Dwight D. Domengeaux, commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (2ABCT), 1st Armored Division thanks U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin of Florida for his visit on August 21st, 2023 in Grafenwöhr, Germany. A bipartisan congressional delegation toured a training area in Grafenwöhr taking sight of the U.S.-led training being conducted by soldiers of the 2ABCT. (Photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2023