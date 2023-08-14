Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ABCT Soldiers Demonstrate U.S.-led Training to U.S. Congressmen [Image 3 of 5]

    2ABCT Soldiers Demonstrate U.S.-led Training to U.S. Congressmen

    GRAFENWOHR, GERMANY

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    U.S. Leaders stand shoulder-to-shoulder in front of an M1 Abrams tank in Grafenwöhr, Germany on August 21st, 2023 displaying cooperation, patriotism, and strength to soldiers and NATO partners alike. Soldiers present received the opportunity to interact with their respective congressional representatives and discuss their training. (Photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 16:53
    VIRIN: 230821-A-AJ772-1003
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, DE 
    NATO
    SECURITY ASSISTANCE UKRAINE
    European Security 2023
    US Training Ukraine

