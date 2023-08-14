2ABCT Soldiers Demonstrate U.S.-led Training to U.S. Congressmen

U.S. Leaders stand shoulder-to-shoulder in front of an M1 Abrams tank in Grafenwöhr, Germany on August 21st, 2023 displaying cooperation, patriotism, and strength to soldiers and NATO partners alike. Soldiers present received the opportunity to interact with their respective congressional representatives and discuss their training. (Photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson)

Date Taken: 08.21.2023
Location: GRAFENWOHR, DE