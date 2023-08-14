Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2ABCT Soldiers Demonstrate U.S.-led Training to U.S. Congressmen [Image 2 of 5]

    2ABCT Soldiers Demonstrate U.S.-led Training to U.S. Congressmen

    GRAFENWOHR, GERMANY

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    U.S. Leaders during a congressional delegation gather around equipment amidst an informative discussion of mission essential equipment in Grafenwöhr, Germany on August 21st, 2023. Senior leaders shared information on combat capabilities, training opportunities, and equipment effectiveness while supporting NATO allies on the Eastern Flank. (Photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 16:55
    Photo ID: 7983047
    VIRIN: 230821-A-AJ772-1002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.61 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2ABCT Soldiers Demonstrate U.S.-led Training to U.S. Congressmen [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2ABCT Soldiers Demonstrate U.S.-led Training to U.S. Congressmen
    2ABCT Soldiers Demonstrate U.S.-led Training to U.S. Congressmen
    2ABCT Soldiers Demonstrate U.S.-led Training to U.S. Congressmen
    2ABCT Soldiers Demonstrate U.S.-led Training to U.S. Congressmen
    2ABCT Soldiers Demonstrate U.S.-led Training to U.S. Congressmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    SECURITY ASSISTANCE UKRAINE
    Ukraine Military Training
    European Security 2023
    US Training Ukriane

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT