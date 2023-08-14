2ABCT Soldiers Demonstrate U.S.-led Training to U.S. Congressmen

U.S. Leaders during a congressional delegation gather around equipment amidst an informative discussion of mission essential equipment in Grafenwöhr, Germany on August 21st, 2023. Senior leaders shared information on combat capabilities, training opportunities, and equipment effectiveness while supporting NATO allies on the Eastern Flank. (Photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson)

Date Taken: 08.21.2023 Location: GRAFENWOHR, DE