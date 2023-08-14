U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kyle T. Trottier, commander of the 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division briefs the Congressional delegation about his battalion's training efforts in Grafenwöhr, Germany on August 21st, 2023. Congressmen were informed about the quality of training and professionalism of 2ABCT soldiers. (Photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 16:56 Photo ID: 7983027 VIRIN: 230821-A-AJ772-1001 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 14.14 MB Location: GRAFENWOHR, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2ABCT Soldiers Demonstrate U.S.-led Training to U.S. Congressmen [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.