    2ABCT Soldiers Demonstrate U.S.-led Training to U.S. Congressmen [Image 1 of 5]

    2ABCT Soldiers Demonstrate U.S.-led Training to U.S. Congressmen

    GRAFENWOHR, GERMANY

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kyle T. Trottier, commander of the 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division briefs the Congressional delegation about his battalion's training efforts in Grafenwöhr, Germany on August 21st, 2023. Congressmen were informed about the quality of training and professionalism of 2ABCT soldiers. (Photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 16:56
    VIRIN: 230821-A-AJ772-1001
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, DE 
    NATO
    SECURITY ASSISTANCE UKRAINE
    Ukraine Military Training
    European Security 2023
    US Training Ukraine

