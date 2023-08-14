U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kyle T. Trottier, commander of the 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division briefs the Congressional delegation about his battalion's training efforts in Grafenwöhr, Germany on August 21st, 2023. Congressmen were informed about the quality of training and professionalism of 2ABCT soldiers. (Photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 16:56
|Photo ID:
|7983027
|VIRIN:
|230821-A-AJ772-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.14 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2ABCT Soldiers Demonstrate U.S.-led Training to U.S. Congressmen [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT