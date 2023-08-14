Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 18, 2023. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event in which all 11 weeks of training are put to the test. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 15:28
|Photo ID:
|7982898
|VIRIN:
|230818-M-WD009-1309
|Resolution:
|6768x5464
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hotel Company Crucible [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
