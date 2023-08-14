Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 18, 2023. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event in which all 11 weeks of training are put to the test. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US This work, Hotel Company Crucible [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Ava Alegria