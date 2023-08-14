Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hotel Company Crucible [Image 1 of 12]

    Hotel Company Crucible

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 18, 2023. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event in which all 11 weeks of training are put to the test. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 15:28
    Photo ID: 7982883
    VIRIN: 230818-M-WD009-1024
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel Company Crucible [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hotel Company Crucible
    Hotel Company Crucible
    Hotel Company Crucible
    Hotel Company Crucible
    Hotel Company Crucible
    Hotel Company Crucible
    Hotel Company Crucible
    Hotel Company Crucible
    Hotel Company Crucible
    Hotel Company Crucible
    Hotel Company Crucible
    Hotel Company Crucible

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    security
    M16-A4
    low crawl
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    We Make Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT