Military working dog SSoto demonstrates obedience during a training session Aug. 11, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. MWD SSoto recently arrived at Hill AFB and just completed his first presidential mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 15:27
|Photo ID:
|7982842
|VIRIN:
|230811-F-EF974-1098
|Resolution:
|4832x3215
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rookie MWD Ssoto trains to be mission ready [Image 8 of 8], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rookie MWD Ssoto trains to be mission ready
