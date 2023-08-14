Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rookie MWD Ssoto trains to be mission ready

    Rookie MWD Ssoto trains to be mission ready

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    Hill Air Force Base

    Military working dog SSoto during a training session Aug. 11, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. MWD SSoto recently arrived at Hill AFB and just completed his first presidential mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    This work, Rookie MWD Ssoto trains to be mission ready, by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MWD
    Hill AFB
    MWD training
    75SFS

