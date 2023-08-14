Rookie MWD Ssoto trains to be mission ready

Military working dog SSoto demonstrates his bite on Staff Sgt. Edward Lopez, 75th Security Forces Squadron, with handler Staff Sgt. Daniel Duarte during a training session Aug. 11, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. MWD SSoto recently arrived at Hill AFB and just completed his first presidential mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

