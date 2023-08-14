Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Detroit Conducts ITT Drill During Deployment [Image 2 of 3]

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    07.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    230729-N-N3764-1002
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (July 29, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jason Snyder participates in an integrated training team drill that simulates combat and damage control scenarios, July 29, 2023. USS Detroit is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Commander, Task Force 45’s (CTF-45) mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force South by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Lawrence Nichols/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 13:53
    Photo ID: 7982580
    VIRIN: 230729-N-N3764-1002
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Detroit Conducts ITT Drill During Deployment [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deployment
    USS Detroit (LCS 7)
    Underway ops
    Integrated Training Team Drill
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet

