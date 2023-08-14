USS Detroit Conducts ITT Drill During Deployment

230729-N-N3764-1002

CARIBBEAN SEA - (July 29, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jason Snyder participates in an integrated training team drill that simulates combat and damage control scenarios, July 29, 2023. USS Detroit is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Commander, Task Force 45’s (CTF-45) mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force South by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Lawrence Nichols/Released)

