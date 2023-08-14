Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Bataan Conducts Intermediate Leadership Development Course

    USS Bataan Conducts Intermediate Leadership Development Course

    GULF OF OMAN

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bradley Rickard 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    230815-N-OM737-1004
    GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 15, 2023) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Tanner Salminen, left, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Allyson Frederick participate in an intermediate leadership development course aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) in the Gulf of Oman, Aug. 15, 2023. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bradley Rickard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 13:43
    Photo ID: 7982550
    VIRIN: 230815-N-OM737-1004
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan Conducts Intermediate Leadership Development Course, by PO2 Bradley Rickard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    MARCENT
    5th MEB
    ILDC
    Task Force 51/1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT