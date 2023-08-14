USS Bataan Conducts Intermediate Leadership Development Course

230815-N-OM737-1004

GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 15, 2023) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Tanner Salminen, left, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Allyson Frederick participate in an intermediate leadership development course aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) in the Gulf of Oman, Aug. 15, 2023. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bradley Rickard)

