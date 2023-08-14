PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 21, 2023) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Alexis Rodriguez, from Los Angeles, prepares a surface for painting in an Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Department space aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 21, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kazia Ream)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 13:31 Photo ID: 7982521 VIRIN: 230821-N-BE723-1075 Resolution: 4753x3169 Size: 760.62 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors preserve spaces [Image 5 of 5], by SN Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.