    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors preserve spaces [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors preserve spaces

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Seaman Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 21, 2023) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Apprentice Zachary Deremer, from Hawaii, prepares a surface for painting in an Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Department space aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 21, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kazia Ream)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 13:31
    Photo ID: 7982520
    VIRIN: 230821-N-BE723-1118
    Resolution: 3044x4566
    Size: 822.13 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors preserve spaces [Image 5 of 5], by SN Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    AIMD
    Ronald Reagan
    renovation
    maintenance

