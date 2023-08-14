‘SCOUT-ing’ for Solutions: Naval Exercise Seeks to Improve Maritime Drug Interdiction

Participants in the recent SCOUT Main Experimentation Event prepare to deploy a sensor glider. Designed to emulate drug-smuggling activities in the maritime domain, as well as efforts to deter the flow of such contraband, the SCOUT Main Experimentation Event occurred in a coverage area stretching from the Bahamas to the mid-Atlantic Ocean region along the U.S. East Coast. The large-scale event involved the Office of Naval Research and various organizations within the Department of Defense, U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and industry and academic partners. (Photo: Office of Naval Research)

