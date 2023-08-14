Optometry: Highest quality, full-scope, mission-focused vision care

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt Javier Perez, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of optometry, explains the anatomy of the eye to a patient at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, August 11, 2023. The mission of optometry is to deliver the highest quality, full-scope, mission-focused vision care and research to optimize the health and readiness of warfighters at Incirlik AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)
