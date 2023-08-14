Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval, a public affairs specialist assigned to the 39th Wing Public Affairs Office, looks through an auto-phoropter during a refraction at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, August 11, 2023. The purpose of a refraction is to determine if a patient needs glasses. The 39th Air Base Wing relies on optometry to deliver the highest quality, full-scope, mission-focused vision care and research to ensure Airmen remain ready, reliable and responsive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    This work, Optometry: Highest quality, full-scope, mission-focused vision care [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Optometry
    readiness
    MDG
    Vision care

