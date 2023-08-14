Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Optometry: Highest quality, full-scope, mission-focused vision care

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Javier Perez, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of optometry, performs a slit lamp exam at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, August 11, 2023. The purpose of a slit lamp exam is to examine the patient’s eye lids, lashes, cornea, iris and intraocular lens. The 39th Air Base Wing relies on optometry to deliver the highest quality, full-scope, mission-focused vision care and research to ensure Airmen remain ready, reliable and responsive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    Optometry
    readiness
    MDG
    Vision care

