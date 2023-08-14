U.S. Air Force Maj. Ronny Bowman, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Human Performance Flight commander, looks over the military standard issue and the Department of Defense frame of choice glasses at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, August 11, 2023. The mission of optometry is to deliver the highest quality, full-scope, mission-focused vision care and research to optimize the health and readiness of warfighters at Incirlik AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 08:17 Photo ID: 7981929 VIRIN: 230811-F-MO337-1050 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.42 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Optometry: Highest quality, full-scope, mission-focused vision care [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.