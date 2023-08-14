U.S. Air Force Maj. Ronny Bowman, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Human Performance Flight commander, holds a 20 Diopter lens in front of a patient's eye at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, August 11, 2023. Bowman did this to show its magnification strength. The 39th Air Base Wing relies on optometry to deliver the highest quality, full-scope, mission-focused vision care and research to ensure Airmen remain ready, reliable and responsive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 08:17 Photo ID: 7981928 VIRIN: 230811-F-MO337-1125 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.14 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Optometry: Highest quality, full-scope, mission-focused vision care [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.