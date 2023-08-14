Optometry: Highest quality, full-scope, mission-focused vision care

U.S. Air Force Maj. Ronny Bowman, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Human Performance Flight commander, performs a refraction on Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval, a public affairs specialist assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs Office, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, August 11, 2023. The purpose of a refraction is to determine if a patient needs glasses. The 39th Air Base Wing relies on optometry to deliver the highest quality, full-scope, mission-focused vision care and research to ensure Airmen remain ready, reliable and responsive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

