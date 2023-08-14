Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acting CIF manager finds out he’s LRC Italy’s employee of the quarter while hiking Alps [Image 4 of 4]

    Acting CIF manager finds out he’s LRC Italy’s employee of the quarter while hiking Alps

    VICENZA, ITALY

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Enrico Munaron takes a selfie from atop the Alps. Munaron, who is an Italian local national employee with the U.S. Army, found out he was selected as the Logistics Readiness Center Italy Employee of the Quarter while on vacation hiking the Alps. (Courtesy photo)

    This work, Acting CIF manager finds out he’s LRC Italy’s employee of the quarter while hiking Alps [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

