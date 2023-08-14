Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Day of Class Ceremony at NAVSTA Rota Elementary School [Image 2 of 2]

    First Day of Class Ceremony at NAVSTA Rota Elementary School

    SPAIN

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (August 21, 2023) Capt. Teague Suarez, the commanding officer of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, speaks at the Rota Elementary School first day of class ceremony, Aug. 21, 2023. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 04:45
    Photo ID: 7981770
    VIRIN: 230821-N-NC885-1013
    Resolution: 4480x2987
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Day of Class Ceremony at NAVSTA Rota Elementary School [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Day of Class Ceremony at NAVSTA Rota Elementary School
    First Day of Class Ceremony at NAVSTA Rota Elementary School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSTA Rota
    Commanding Officer
    Naval Station Rota
    Rota Elementary School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT