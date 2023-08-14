First Day of Class Ceremony at NAVSTA Rota Elementary School

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (August 21, 2023) Capt. Teague Suarez, the commanding officer of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, speaks at the Rota Elementary School first day of class ceremony, Aug. 21, 2023. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

