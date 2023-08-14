Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thrift Store Week 2023

    JAPAN

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Pia Perez-Ramos rings up a customer during Thrift Store Week at the Sasebo Navy Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Thrift Store Aug. 18, 2023. Profits from the Thrift Store support NMCRS’s programs and services that assist active duty and retired Sailors, Marines, and their families in financial need. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    VIRIN: 230818-N-HI376-1034
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thrift Store Week 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Marine Corps Relief Society

