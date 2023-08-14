Thrift Store Week 2023

Pia Perez-Ramos rings up a customer during Thrift Store Week at the Sasebo Navy Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Thrift Store Aug. 18, 2023. Profits from the Thrift Store support NMCRS’s programs and services that assist active duty and retired Sailors, Marines, and their families in financial need. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

