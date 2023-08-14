U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) that participated in Kaioke Response pose together during the Kaioke Response warriors night on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Hawaii, Aug 13, 2023. Chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) sections from each of 1st MAW’s marine wing support squadrons consolidated during Kaioke Response to standardize training and operational procedures across the wing. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jesse Davis)

Date Taken: 08.13.2023