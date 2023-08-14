Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kaioke Response | Warriors Night [Image 2 of 4]

    Kaioke Response | Warriors Night

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jesse Davis 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    The 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) Kaioke Response champion trophy, was presented to Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172 during the Kaioke Response warriors night on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Hawaii, Aug 13, 2023. Chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) sections from each of 1st MAW’s marine wing support squadrons consolidated during Kaioke Response to standardize training and operational procedures across the wing. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jesse Davis)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 02:41
    Photo ID: 7981631
    VIRIN: 230813-M-SJ635-2049
    Resolution: 4821x5054
    Size: 13.54 MB
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kaioke Response | Warriors Night [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Jesse Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBRN
    1st MAW
    Hawaii
    MWSS
    Kaioke Response

