Manned and Ready on the Boat Deck

Sailors assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4) prepare to lower the 7-meter rigid inflatable boat (RIB) during a man overboard exercise, Aug. 19, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

Date Taken: 08.19.2023 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN