Sailors assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4) prepare to lower the 7-meter rigid inflatable boat (RIB) during a man overboard exercise, Aug. 19, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 01:17
|Photo ID:
|7981540
|VIRIN:
|230819-N-JB475-1021
|Resolution:
|1816x2721
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Manned and Ready on the Boat Deck [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT