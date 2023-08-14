Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Manned and Ready on the Boat Deck [Image 1 of 2]

    Manned and Ready on the Boat Deck

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Roland M Ardon 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Sailors assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4) prepare to lower the 7-meter rigid inflatable boat (RIB) during a man overboard exercise, Aug. 19, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

    This work, Manned and Ready on the Boat Deck [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

