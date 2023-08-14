Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keris Aman 23 | Uruguay Completes Checkpoint Training [Image 9 of 14]

    Keris Aman 23 | Uruguay Completes Checkpoint Training

    MALAYSIA

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Exercise Keris Aman

    Soldiers with the Armed Forces of Uruguay detain a role-player during checkpoint operations training during Exercise Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on Aug 18, 2023. Checkpoints aim to provide a “safe area” to protect a location from outside influence and to deny hostile opportunities. Keris Aman 23 is a multinational United Nations Peacekeeping (UN PKO) exercise conducted in Malaysia and co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Malaysian Armed Forces. The exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.20.2023 23:52
    Photo ID: 7981447
    VIRIN: 230818-M-AS595-1135
    Resolution: 7841x5227
    Size: 19.28 MB
    Location: MY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keris Aman 23 | Uruguay Completes Checkpoint Training [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keris Aman 23 | Uruguay Completes Checkpoint Training
    Keris Aman 23 | Uruguay Completes Checkpoint Training
    Keris Aman 23 | Uruguay Completes Checkpoint Training
    Keris Aman 23 | Uruguay Completes Checkpoint Training
    Keris Aman 23 | Uruguay Completes Checkpoint Training
    Keris Aman 23 | Uruguay Completes Checkpoint Training
    Keris Aman 23 | Uruguay Completes Checkpoint Training
    Keris Aman 23 | Uruguay Completes Checkpoint Training
    Keris Aman 23 | Uruguay Completes Checkpoint Training
    Keris Aman 23 | Uruguay Completes Checkpoint Training
    Keris Aman 23 | Uruguay Completes Checkpoint Training
    Keris Aman 23 | Uruguay Completes Checkpoint Training
    Keris Aman 23 | Uruguay Completes Checkpoint Training
    Keris Aman 23 | Uruguay Completes Checkpoint Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    united nations
    malaysia
    usindopacom
    KerisAman23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT