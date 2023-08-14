Keris Aman 23 | Uruguay Completes Checkpoint Training

Soldiers with the Armed Forces of Uruguay conduct checkpoint operations training during Exercise Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on Aug 18, 2023. Checkpoints aim to provide a “safe area” to protect a location from outside influence and to deny hostile opportunities. Keris Aman 23 is a multinational United Nations Peacekeeping (UN PKO) exercise conducted in Malaysia and co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Malaysian Armed Forces. The exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

