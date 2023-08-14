Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Aims High! [Image 17 of 17]

    Yokota Aims High!

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Nathan Van Ness, a student in the Aim High Flight Academy (AHFA), conducts a pre-flight inspection on a Cessna 172M with the Yokota Aero Club at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 10, 2023. The AHFA is a 15-day introductory flying program for high school and college students with interest in Air Force aviation, where the students practice flight simulation, learn different components of an aircraft, and learn how to fly a plane. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.20.2023 21:24
    Photo ID: 7981193
    VIRIN: 230810-F-KS661-1002
    Resolution: 7949x5299
    Size: 22.73 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    TAGS

    Yokota
    ROTC
    Cessna
    Aero Club
    Aim High Flight Academy
    AHFC

