Yokota Aims High!

Nathan Van Ness, a student in the Aim High Flight Academy (AHFA), conducts an oil check on a Cessna 172M with the Yokota Aero Club at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 10, 2023. The Yokota Aero Club is the first ever non-university to host the AHFA, whichgives high school students, ROTC students, and U.S. Air Force academy cadets free training on what to expect in the realm of Air Force aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

