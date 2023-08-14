Michael Kawashima, Yokota Aero Club instructor, left, and Nathan Van Ness, a student in the Aim High Flight Academy (AHFA), conduct pre-flight operations on a Cessna 172M with the Yokota Aero Club, on Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 10, 2023. The AHFA is a 15-day introductory flying program for high school and college students with interest in Air Force aviation, where the students practice flight simulation, learn different components of an aircraft, and learn how to fly a plane. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.20.2023 21:24 Photo ID: 7981190 VIRIN: 230810-F-KS661-1008 Resolution: 7315x4877 Size: 18.31 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota Aims High! [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.