Yokota Aims High!

Michael Kawashima, Yokota Aero Club instructor, left, and Nathan Van Ness, a student in the Aim High Flight Academy (AHFA), conduct pre-flight operations on a Cessna 172M with the Yokota Aero Club, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 10, 2023. The Yokota Aero Club is the first ever non-university to host the AHFA, which gives high school students, ROTC students, and U.S. Air Force academy cadets free training on what to expect in the realm of Air Force aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

