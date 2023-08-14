Yokota Aims High!

Nathan Van Ness, a student in the Aim High Flight Academy (AHFA), gives a thumbs up hand signal aboard a Cessna 172M with the Yokota Aero Club, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 10, 2023. The AHFA is a 15-day introductory flying program for high school and college students with interest in Air Force aviation, where the students practice flight simulation, learn different components of an aircraft, and learn how to fly a plane. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

