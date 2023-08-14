Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Aims High!

    Yokota Aims High!

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C130-J Super Hercules, assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, left, a CV-22 Osprey, assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, center, and a Yokota Aero Club Cessna 172M, right, taxi on a flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 10, 2023. This is the first instance of the Yokota Aero Club having hosted the Aim High Flight Academy (AHFA) program.The Yokota Aero Club is the first ever non-university to host the AHFA, whichgives high school students, ROTC students, and U.S. Air Force academy cadets free training on what to expect in the realm of Air Force aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.20.2023 21:24
    Photo ID: 7981183
    VIRIN: 230810-F-KS661-1038
    Resolution: 7467x4200
    Size: 13.18 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Yokota
    ROTC
    Cessna
    Aero Club
    Aim High Flight Academy
    AHFC

