Yokota Aims High!

A C130-J Super Hercules, assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, left, a CV-22 Osprey, assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, center, and a Yokota Aero Club Cessna 172M, right, taxi on a flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 10, 2023. This is the first instance of the Yokota Aero Club having hosted the Aim High Flight Academy (AHFA) program.The Yokota Aero Club is the first ever non-university to host the AHFA, whichgives high school students, ROTC students, and U.S. Air Force academy cadets free training on what to expect in the realm of Air Force aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

