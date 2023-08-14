Yokota Aims High!

A Yokota Aero Club Cessna 172M taxis on the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 10, 2023 in support of the Aim High Flight Academy (AHFA) program. The Yokota Aero Club is the first ever non-university to host the AHFA, which gives high school students, ROTC students, and U.S. Air Force academy cadets free training on what to expect in the realm of Air Force aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.20.2023 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP