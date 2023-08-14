Nathan Van Ness, a student in the Aim High Flight Academy (AHFA), gives a thumbs up aboard a Cessna 172M with the Yokota Aero Club after his first solo flight, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 10, 2023. The AHFA is a 15-day introductory flying program for high school and college students with interest in Air Force aviation, where the students practice flight simulation, learn different components of an aircraft, and learn how to fly a plane. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.20.2023 21:25 Photo ID: 7981181 VIRIN: 230810-F-KS661-1056 Resolution: 4889x3259 Size: 9.16 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota Aims High! [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.