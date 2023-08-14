A Yokota Aero Club Cessna 172M flies over Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 10, 2023 in support of the Aim High Flight Academy (AHFA) program. The AHFA is a 15-day introductory flying program for high school and college students with interest in Air Force aviation, where the students practice flight simulation, learn different components of an aircraft, and learn how to fly a plane. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.20.2023 21:25 Photo ID: 7981179 VIRIN: 230810-F-KS661-1045 Resolution: 7252x4835 Size: 7.94 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota Aims High! [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.