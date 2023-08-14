Yokota Aims High!

Michael Kawashima, Yokota Aero Club instructor, left, and Nathan Van Ness, a student in the Aim High Flight Academy (AHFA), pose for a photo outside of a Cessna 172M after Van Ness’ first solo flight, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 10, 2023. The Yokota Aero Club is the first ever non-university to host the AHFA, which gives high school students, ROTC students, and U.S. Air Force academy cadets free training on what to expect in the realm of Air Force aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

