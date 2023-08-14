Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota Aims High! [Image 2 of 17]

    Yokota Aims High!

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Michael Kawashima, Yokota Aero Club instructor, left, and Nathan Van Ness, a student in the Aim High Flight Academy (AHFA), pose for a photo outside of a Cessna 172M after Van Ness’ first solo flight, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 10, 2023. The Yokota Aero Club is the first ever non-university to host the AHFA, which gives high school students, ROTC students, and U.S. Air Force academy cadets free training on what to expect in the realm of Air Force aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.20.2023 21:25
    Photo ID: 7981178
    VIRIN: 230810-F-KS661-1057
    Resolution: 8007x5338
    Size: 23.85 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Aims High! [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota Aims High!
    Yokota Aims High!
    Yokota Aims High!
    Yokota Aims High!
    Yokota Aims High!
    Yokota Aims High!
    Yokota Aims High!
    Yokota Aims High!
    Yokota Aims High!
    Yokota Aims High!
    Yokota Aims High!
    Yokota Aims High!
    Yokota Aims High!
    Yokota Aims High!
    Yokota Aims High!
    Yokota Aims High!
    Yokota Aims High!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota
    ROTC
    Cessna
    Aero Club
    Aim High Flight Academy
    AHFC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT