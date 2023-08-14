Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Truck

    FEMA Truck

    MORENO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2023

    Photo by Capt. Russell McMillan 

    452nd Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A tractor trailer carrying equipment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency arrives at March Air Reserve Base on Aug. 20, 2023. The base served as a staging area for FEMA assets and personnel in support of Tropical Storm Hilary preparation, response, and recovery efforts.

    (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Russell S. McMillan/Released)
    (Photo edited for brightness)

