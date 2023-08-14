A tractor trailer carrying equipment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency arrives at March Air Reserve Base on Aug. 20, 2023. The base served as a staging area for FEMA assets and personnel in support of Tropical Storm Hilary preparation, response, and recovery efforts.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Russell S. McMillan/Released)

(Photo edited for brightness)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2023 Date Posted: 08.20.2023 20:12 Photo ID: 7981139 VIRIN: 230820-F-RK887-1014 Resolution: 4464x2976 Size: 1.91 MB Location: MORENO VALLEY, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FEMA Truck, by Capt. Russell McMillan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.