    321st Ordnance Battalion Inactivation Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    321st Ordnance Battalion Inactivation Ceremony

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2023

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Tracy Korff 

    38th Regional Support Group

    Col. Wesley Sargent, Commander, 38th Regional Support Group, Lt. Col. Mark Laskoski, Commander, 321st Ordnance Battalion, and Command Sgt. Maj. William Buttrey conduct the ceremonial casing of the colors during the inactivation ceremony for the 321st Ordnance Battalion, Aug. 20, Charleston West Virginia. The battalion's history spans decades of service and dedication, and it was commemorated by a gathering of esteemed individuals, reflecting on its lineage and honors (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Lt. Col. Robert Romano).

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    USAR
    310th ESC
    38th RSG
    321st OD BN

