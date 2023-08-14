321st Ordnance Battalion Inactivation Ceremony

Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 38th Regional Support Group conduct an inactivation ceremony for the 321st Ordnance Battalion, Aug. 20, Charleston West Virginia. The battalion's history spans decades of service and dedication, and it was commemorated by a gathering of esteemed individuals, reflecting on its lineage and honors (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Lt. Col. Robert Romano).

