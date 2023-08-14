U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Embassy Security Group and Marine Security Guard Security Augmentation Unit hike during a culminating event of a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program course on Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA., June 30, 2023. The culminating event included a 3-mile hike to the obstacle course, completing the obstacle course three times, a squad competition on the obstacle course, pugil stick combat, completing the endurance course, shallow water grappling, and a 3-mile hike back to the MSAU facility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ramon Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2023 14:40
|Photo ID:
|7981076
|VIRIN:
|230630-M-ZC526-1002
|Resolution:
|5333x4000
|Size:
|23.67 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MSAU's Culminating Event [Image 21 of 21], by Sgt Ramon Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT