MSAU's Culminating Event

U.S. Marines with Marine Security Guard Security Augmentation Unit engage in shallow water grappling during a culminating event of a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program course on Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA., June 30, 2023. The culminating event included a 3-mile hike to the obstacle course, completing the obstacle course three times, a squad competition on the obstacle course, pugil stick combat, completing the endurance course, shallow water grappling, and a 3-mile hike back to the MSAU facility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ramon Garcia)

