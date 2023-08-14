Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MSAU's Culminating Event [Image 15 of 21]

    MSAU's Culminating Event

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Ramon Garcia 

    Marine Corps Embassy Security Group

    U.S. Marines with Marine Security Guard Security Augmentation Unit engage in shallow water grappling during a culminating event of a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program course on Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA., June 30, 2023. The culminating event included a 3-mile hike to the obstacle course, completing the obstacle course three times, a squad competition on the obstacle course, pugil stick combat, completing the endurance course, shallow water grappling, and a 3-mile hike back to the MSAU facility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ramon Garcia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.20.2023 14:40
    Photo ID: 7981071
    VIRIN: 230630-M-ZC526-1008
    Resolution: 4210x3157
    Size: 11.15 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSAU's Culminating Event [Image 21 of 21], by Sgt Ramon Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MSAU's Culminating Event
    MSAU's Culminating Event
    MSAU's Culminating Event
    MSAU's Culminating Event
    MSAU's Culminating Event
    MSAU's Culminating Event
    MSAU's Culminating Event
    MSAU's Culminating Event
    MSAU's Culminating Event
    MSAU's Culminating Event
    MSAU's Culminating Event
    MSAU's Culminating Event
    MSAU's Culminating Event
    MSAU's Culminating Event
    MSAU's Culminating Event
    MSAU's Culminating Event
    MSAU's Culminating Event
    MSAU's Culminating Event
    MSAU's Culminating Event
    MSAU's Culminating Event
    MSAU's Culminating Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Obstacle Course
    Training
    MSG
    MCESG
    MSAU
    Pugil Sticks Combat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT