    HHC, 307th BSB Change of Command [Image 68 of 69]

    HHC, 307th BSB Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    08.20.2023

    Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 307th Brigade Support Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, hosts a change of command ceremony on Fort Liberty, August 11, 2023. Incoming Commander Capt. Alex Kim is now the Commander of HHC. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.20.2023 12:43
    Photo ID: 7980965
    VIRIN: 230820-A-ID763-8869
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 14.89 MB
    Location: US
    82nd Airborne Division
    307th BSB
    COC change of command
    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

