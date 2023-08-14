Task Force Ivy, NATO troops prepare to start the Norwegian Foot March

Multinational troops with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland prepare to start the Norwegian Foot March hosted by Task Force Ivy’s 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Aug. 17. The foot march is designed to build physical endurance and mental toughness through the completion of a 30-kilometer road march carrying a 24-pound rucksack. The 4th Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

