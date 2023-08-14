Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Ivy, NATO troops prepare to start the Norwegian Foot March

    Task Force Ivy, NATO troops prepare to start the Norwegian Foot March

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Multinational troops with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland prepare to start the Norwegian Foot March hosted by Task Force Ivy’s 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Aug. 17. The foot march is designed to build physical endurance and mental toughness through the completion of a 30-kilometer road march carrying a 24-pound rucksack. The 4th Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.20.2023 05:58
    Photo ID: 7980831
    VIRIN: 230817-Z-YU904-1015
    Resolution: 5206x3470
    Size: 14.33 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Ivy, NATO troops prepare to start the Norwegian Foot March, by SGT Cesar Salazar Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT