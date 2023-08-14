386th AEW Helping Agencies Team Visit Al Asad AB

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. David Dodson, Operational Medical Readiness Flight Chief, 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, briefs the importance of sleep hygiene and proper rest to at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, August 9, 2023. Mental Health is part of the Helping Agency Team (HAT) and does monthly battlefield rotations to check on quality of life for Air Force members in geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

