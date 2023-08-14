386th AEW Helping Agencies Team Visit Al Asad AB

U.S. Air Force Capt. Isaac Bitter, Officer in-charge of Physical Therapy, 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, conducts flexibility and strength therapy on an Airman at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, August 10, 2023. The physical therapist is part of the Helping Agency Team (HAT) and does monthly battlefield rotations to check on quality of life for Air Force members in geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

