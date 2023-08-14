386th AEW Helping Agencies Team Visit Al Asad AB

U.S. Air Force Chaplain Lt. Col. Brian McNamara, Catholic Priest, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, delivers the Eucharist during a Catholic Mass service at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, August 9, 2023. The Chaplain and Religious Affairs specialists are part of the Helping Agency Team (HAT) and do monthly battlefield rotations to check on quality of life for Air Force members in geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

Date Taken: 08.09.2023
Location: IQ